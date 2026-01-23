Previous
This is what mobile phones are for… by neil_ge
Photo 1737

This is what mobile phones are for…

…brilliant for when you need to look under a door handle to see what type of screw needs tightening…
P-1737
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karri
Definitely a great use for a mobile phone
January 23rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Ha ha. Excellent. I've been fighting the change to a cell camera...possibly losing the fight
January 23rd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Brilliant!
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact