Inside the cockpit of the Avro Vulcan by neil_ge
Photo 1742

Inside the cockpit of the Avro Vulcan

The Vulcan had a crew of 5 people, the pilot, co-pilot, radar navigator, plotter/navigator and air electronics officer. The cockpit is tiny compared to the this huge aircraft.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

