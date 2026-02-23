Previous
St Edward the Confessor Church, Barnsley by neil_ge
Photo 1768

St Edward the Confessor Church, Barnsley

Interestingly, St Edward the Confessor is regarded as the patron saint of kings, difficult marriages, and separated spouses!
p-1768
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Neil

@neil_ge
