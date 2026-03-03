Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1776
Reflection,…
I’m reflecting on my big mistake!!
Yesterday I took (what I thought) were some good photographs - then I played with the camera menu and accidentally re formatted the SD card and wiped it clean !! 😩😡😱
Big lesson, learned.
P-1776
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1839
photos
41
followers
36
following
486% complete
View this month »
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
Latest from all albums
1770
1771
63
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
LEICA D-Lux 8
Taken
3rd March 2026 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close