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Tree by neil_ge
Photo 1787

Tree

I went to a photographic exhibition on trees and forests this afternoon and I had a go myself.
P-1787
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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