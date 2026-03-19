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Previous
Photo 1792
Reflections
at Millennium Wood, just outside Pickering.
Our last day - home tomorrow, its not the holiday we were expecting (cruise in the Middle East), but it was peaceful, and a really good relaxing break,
P-1791
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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Canon EOS R7
Taken
19th March 2026 4:44pm
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Babs
ace
Gorgeous reflections, what a peaceful scene
March 19th, 2026
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