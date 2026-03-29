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At Burford Gallery Art Gallery by neil_ge
Photo 1801

At Burford Gallery Art Gallery

Connected #2 by Ed Elliott is a tall, elegant sculpture hand-carved from richly grained Cyprus wood, featuring an open circular void cradling a delicate bronze branch and preserved moss. p-1801
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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