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Previous
Photo 1817
Newt Pond
specially created for the conversation of Newts and Frogs.
p-1817
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1880
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42
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37
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497% complete
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1810
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1817
Photo Details
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6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th April 2026 10:32am
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hall
,
cannon
,
parkland
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 13th, 2026
Jeff Jones
ace
Great reflections and symmetry shot.
April 13th, 2026
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