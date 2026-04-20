Previous
Pretty little courtyard by neil_ge
Photo 1824

Pretty little courtyard

bathed in beautiful spring sunlight.
p-1824
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
beautifully done
April 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
So colourful. I hope they get plenty of rain because otherwise it would take a long time to water all these pots.
April 20th, 2026  
Sid ace
beautiful time of year enhanced by the lovely display...
April 20th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
It certainly is.
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact