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Previous
Photo 1824
Pretty little courtyard
bathed in beautiful spring sunlight.
p-1824
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA D-Lux 8
Taken
20th April 2026 9:05am
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hall
,
cannon
Beverley
ace
beautifully done
April 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
So colourful. I hope they get plenty of rain because otherwise it would take a long time to water all these pots.
April 20th, 2026
Sid
ace
beautiful time of year enhanced by the lovely display...
April 20th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
It certainly is.
April 20th, 2026
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