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Reflections in Sheffield. by neil_ge
Photo 1826

Reflections in Sheffield.

p-1826
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Beverley ace
beautiful reflections... colourful & soo fun.
April 22nd, 2026  
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