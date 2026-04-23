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Previous
Photo 1827
Now I never expected that...
... A Titanosaur in Peterborough Cathedral. They roamed the earth some 101 million years ago. This is a replica of bones found in Argentina
P - 1827
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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LEICA D-Lux 8
Taken
23rd April 2026 12:15pm
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