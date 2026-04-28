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Over the weir in Sheffield. by neil_ge
Photo 1832

Over the weir in Sheffield.

p-1832
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Beverley ace
quite calm with gentle ripples...
April 28th, 2026  
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