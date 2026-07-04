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Al Sahaba Mosque….. by neil_ge
Photo 1898

Al Sahaba Mosque…..

….is a striking, contemporary landmark located in the heart of the Old Market in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (notes from google)
P-1898
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Nigel Rogers ace
Great architecture
July 4th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful building
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