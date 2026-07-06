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Previous
Photo 1900
Walking back to pur hotel room….
…on our full last day in Sharm el Sheikh. It has been sooo hot, day temperatures 38-39C 🥵☀️🥵
Looking forward to going back to the UK, where a new heatwave has just started!
Desperate action is needed to slow the rate the planet is heating up.
P-1900
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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iPhone 15
Taken
6th July 2026 9:20pm
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