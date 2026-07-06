Previous
Walking back to pur hotel room…. by neil_ge
Photo 1900

Walking back to pur hotel room….

…on our full last day in Sharm el Sheikh. It has been sooo hot, day temperatures 38-39C 🥵☀️🥵
Looking forward to going back to the UK, where a new heatwave has just started!
Desperate action is needed to slow the rate the planet is heating up.
P-1900
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact