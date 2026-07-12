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Ceramic Tlingft Dagger by neil_ge
Photo 1904

Ceramic Tlingft Dagger

By Lingit, Unangx.
These daggers were made for close combat, and their golden patterns come from Russia
Making the daggers from porcelain removes their original purpose.
p-1904
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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