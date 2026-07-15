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Previous
Photo 1907
Practicing birds in flight.
p-1907
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Photo Details
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
15th July 2026 2:55pm
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Pretty good practice! Nice capture of the wing shadow!
July 15th, 2026
Neil
ace
@ankers70
Thank you, I took hundreds to get this one, it was a relaxing fun afternoon.
July 15th, 2026
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