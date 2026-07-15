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Practicing birds in flight. by neil_ge
Photo 1907

Practicing birds in flight.

p-1907
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Pretty good practice! Nice capture of the wing shadow!
July 15th, 2026  
Neil ace
@ankers70 Thank you, I took hundreds to get this one, it was a relaxing fun afternoon.
July 15th, 2026  
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