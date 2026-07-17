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Just needs a little TLC ! by neil_ge
Photo 1909

Just needs a little TLC !

? should be in by Christmas !!

P-1909
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Yikes! Quite a project.
July 17th, 2026  
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