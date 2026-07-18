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Sedum..... by neil_ge
Photo 1910

Sedum.....

.....also known as stonecrop. Sedums are
low-maintenance, drought-tolerant (excellent for this summer) succulents with thick, water-storing leaves and clusters of star-shaped flowers.
p-1910
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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