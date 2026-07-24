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Winding gear, Barnsley Main Colliery. by neil_ge
Photo 1915

Winding gear, Barnsley Main Colliery.

No.4 shaft of Barnsley Main Colliery, the last remaining Pithead Gear still standing in South Yorkshire, which is now a Grade II listed site.
p-1915
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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