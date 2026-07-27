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Previous
Photo 1917
Barnsley Cemetery on Cemetery Road
I'm loving the Art features on my OM1 Mark 11; this is Art 10 (11) Dramatic Tone!
p-1917
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1990
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2026 5:54pm
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