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A Herron wading at the edge of the pond... by neil_ge
Photo 1919

A Herron wading at the edge of the pond...

...hunting for its supper.
p-1919
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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Beverley ace
Super photo... calm & still... hope he gets lucky for a lovely supper
July 28th, 2026  
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