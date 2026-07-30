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Previous
Photo 1921
Woodland at Newmillerdam Country Park
Just south of Wakefield.
p-1921
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
1994
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
30th July 2026 11:10am
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newmillerdam
Jerzy
ace
Fabulous capture that just fades away...
July 30th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Those trees are amazing!
July 30th, 2026
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