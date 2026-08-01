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Photo 1923
AutoGyro Calidus
A fantastic day was had by all at East Kirkby Air Show.
The autogyro display was electric; it could turn on a sixpence, quite amazing in perfect flying conditions.
p-1923
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Neil
ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2026 2:36pm
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east kirkby air show
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