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AutoGyro Calidus by neil_ge
Photo 1923

AutoGyro Calidus

A fantastic day was had by all at East Kirkby Air Show.

The autogyro display was electric; it could turn on a sixpence, quite amazing in perfect flying conditions.

p-1923
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
On the 1st March 2021 ﻿I posted my first photo on 365 and have been hooked ever since. I have lived all my life in North...
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