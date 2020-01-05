Previous
Winter colour by neiljforsyth
5 / 365

Winter colour

Winter jasmine and Cotoneaster (planted by a previous owner) brightening up a grey day in my front garden.
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Val Petersen ace
Lovely to catch a splash of colour, even in January!
January 5th, 2020  
