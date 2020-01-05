Sign up
Winter colour
Winter jasmine and Cotoneaster (planted by a previous owner) brightening up a grey day in my front garden.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
5th January 2020 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Val Petersen
ace
Lovely to catch a splash of colour, even in January!
January 5th, 2020
