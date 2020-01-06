Previous
Next
Autumn colours lingering on by neiljforsyth
6 / 365

Autumn colours lingering on

This warm coloured grass in my front border is (I think) Hakonechloa macra "Nicolas". In future years, the foliage may become more red in the autumn. Behind it, Penstemon "Castle Forbes" still has a few flowers in bloom.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise