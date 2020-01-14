Previous
Eastcliff, Portishead by neiljforsyth
Eastcliff, Portishead

Eastcliff is part of the Portishead Quays Marina development. Taken on a damp evening.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
