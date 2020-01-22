Previous
Bath Abbey by neiljforsyth
Bath Abbey

After living in Bath for over 13 years, I finally went inside Bath Abbey today. This is the vaulted ceiling of one of the aisles.
Neil Forsyth

Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath
