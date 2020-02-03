Previous
Next
Upside down by neiljforsyth
34 / 365

Upside down

A squirrel enjoying an almond a woman had kindly given him in Bath Botanical Gardens.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise