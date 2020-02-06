Previous
Progress! by neiljforsyth
37 / 365

Progress!

I don't make a habit of posting pictures of myself in the nude, but I'll make an exception today. After dieting for quite a few months, I've finally got my weight below 12 stone. Onwards and downwards!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Casablanca ace
Oh well done! And very carefully taken too! Doing similar things here, so cheering you on.
February 6th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
slowly slowly losee weighty. Well done - and keep down the good work!
February 6th, 2020  
