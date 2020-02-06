Sign up
37 / 365
Progress!
I don't make a habit of posting pictures of myself in the nude, but I'll make an exception today. After dieting for quite a few months, I've finally got my weight below 12 stone. Onwards and downwards!
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
2
0
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
37
photos
15
followers
26
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
6th February 2020 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Casablanca
ace
Oh well done! And very carefully taken too! Doing similar things here, so cheering you on.
February 6th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
slowly slowly losee weighty. Well done - and keep down the good work!
February 6th, 2020
