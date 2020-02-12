Previous
Spider plant by neiljforsyth
43 / 365

Spider plant

A busy day with no time for outdoor photography, so here's a picture of my spider plant, which has grown massively from a tiny offshoot over the last 12 months.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Neil Forsyth

