Drupes by neiljforsyth
Drupes

A fruiting head of a Stag's Horn Sumach (Rhus typhina "Laciniata") in Bath Botanical Gardens. The fruiting head is a compact cluster of round, red, hairy fruits called drupes. There may be 100 to 700 drupes in a cluster.
Neil Forsyth

Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away.
