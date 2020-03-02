Sign up
62 / 365
Daffodils on Wells Road
Daffodils are one of my favourite flowers, and I'm hoping to post a few pictures of them this month. These are in bloom at the bottom of Wells Road, Bath, not far from the railway station.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
0
0
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
62
photos
19
followers
32
following
16% complete
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
4
365
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
2nd March 2020 11:35am
