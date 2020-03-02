Previous
Daffodils on Wells Road by neiljforsyth
62 / 365

Daffodils on Wells Road

Daffodils are one of my favourite flowers, and I'm hoping to post a few pictures of them this month. These are in bloom at the bottom of Wells Road, Bath, not far from the railway station.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
