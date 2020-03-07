Queen Charlotte's coat of arms

The coat of arms of Queen Charlotte, wife of George III. It is believed to have been commissioned by a shop where the Queen spent money while on a visit to Bath in 1817, to show they had been given royal approval.



We don't know which shop had the coat of arms made, but it was found in the basement of a shop in Milsom Street in Bath in the 1950s and given to the Council. In 1982, Mr Silk, the then owner of the chemist's at 8 Argyle Street offered to pay for it to be restored if it was installed over his shop window. The Council agreed, and it has been there since then. It was lovingly restored in 2017 and still looks beautiful today.