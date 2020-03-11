Previous
Spring is springing by neiljforsyth
71 / 365

Spring is springing

A stonecrop already growing well in my back garden. Its Latin name used to be Sedum spectabile, but for some reason the name has been changed recently to Hylotelephium spectabile.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
