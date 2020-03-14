Previous
Next
Rainbow over Bath by neiljforsyth
74 / 365

Rainbow over Bath

I managed to capture this shot of a rainbow brightening up a grey sky from my bedroom window today.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise