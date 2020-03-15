Previous
Another Hellebore by neiljforsyth
75 / 365

Another Hellebore

My cousin Lynne gave me two Hellebores in 2017 (see my post on 25 February 2020). Interestingly, they now turn out to be two different species. This is the second one, which is finally beginning to establish itself.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Casablanca ace
What a gorgeous flower
March 15th, 2020  
