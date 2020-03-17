Previous
Milton the Moose by neiljforsyth
Milton the Moose

Milton took up his new position as Head Moose in my office today and now smiles benevolently down on me when I'm on the computer.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

Casablanca ace
I love him!
March 17th, 2020  
carol white ace
He's very cute
March 17th, 2020  
