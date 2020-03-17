Sign up
Milton the Moose
Milton took up his new position as Head Moose in my office today and now smiles benevolently down on me when I'm on the computer.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
17th March 2020 4:20pm
Casablanca
ace
I love him!
March 17th, 2020
carol white
ace
He's very cute
March 17th, 2020
