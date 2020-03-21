Previous
Next
Viburnum tinus by neiljforsyth
81 / 365

Viburnum tinus

Viburnums have suffered badly from Viburnum beetle in recent years (I've lost one myself), so it's always a pleasure to see one in good health, like this Viburnum tinus in Royal Victoria Park, Bath.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise