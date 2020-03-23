Previous
Next
Newton St Loe by neiljforsyth
83 / 365

Newton St Loe

Another drinking fountain, this time in the village of Newton St Loe. The cottage at the back is called The Thatch.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Penelope Ann
Charming
March 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise