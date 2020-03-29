Previous
Neil Forsyth
As the lockdown is likely to go on for many weeks to come, I thought I'd post a picture of myself today while I still look more or less presentable. This was taken by my lodger, Elena, in my back garden.
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
