Hello April by neiljforsyth
92 / 365

Hello April

A Primrose (Primula denticulate var alba, I think) in my back garden.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
KV ace
Pretty plant! Nice detail in the whites and green foliage is interesting... the shape of the leaves make me think of a kind of lettuce. Nice!
April 1st, 2020  
