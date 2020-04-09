Previous
Tulips in the morning light by neiljforsyth
100 / 365

Tulips in the morning light

These tulips have been in my back garden longer than I have (so I don't know what species they are) and have survived two redesigns of the border. I photographed them just as the morning sun was starting to come through them today.
9th April 2020

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
