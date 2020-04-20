Previous
Widcombe by neiljforsyth
111 / 365

Widcombe

Widcombe Parade, looking towards St Matthew's Church, a short walk from Bath Spa Railway Station. Quieter than usual on a Monday afternoon in the lockdown.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Neil Forsyth

