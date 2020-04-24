Previous
Mexican orange blossom by neiljforsyth
Mexican orange blossom

A close-up of the flowers of Choisya x dewitteana "White Dazzler" (I think that's the variety), currently filling my back garden with glorious scent.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
