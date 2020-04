Obelisk in Queen Square

Queen Square in Bath, built between 1728 and 1736 and named in honour of Queen Caroline, the wife of George II, was the first speculative development by the architect John Wood the Elder. The obelisk was erected in 1738 by Richard Nash in honour of Frederick, Prince of Wales.



Although I've lived in Bath for more than 12 years, today was the first time I've photographed this obelisk.