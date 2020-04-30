Previous
Sand Phlox by neiljforsyth
Sand Phlox

A close-up of a low-growing plant I saw on my walk today along Englishcombe Lane in Bath. PlantSnap thinks it's Phlox bifida (the Sand Phlox).
30th April 2020

Neil Forsyth

