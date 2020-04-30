Sign up
Sand Phlox
A close-up of a low-growing plant I saw on my walk today along Englishcombe Lane in Bath. PlantSnap thinks it's Phlox bifida (the Sand Phlox).
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
30th April 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
