A foliage garden by neiljforsyth
A foliage garden

This garden on Wellsway in Bath is looking resplendent with spring foliage. I think the shrub with bright red leaves near the front on the left is Photinia fraseri "Red Robin".
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
