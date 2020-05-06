Sign up
Previous
Next
127 / 365
The Holburne Museum
The front entrance to the Holburne Museum, formerly the Sydney Hotel, built 1796 to 1799. It's been a museum since 1916 (but is currently closed during the lockdown).
Jane Austen and her family lived across the road from 1801 to 1805, so you are looking at a building she would have seen every day during that time.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
2
1
Neil Forsyth
@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
127
photos
30
followers
43
following
34% complete
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Vision
Camera
DSC-RX10M2
Taken
6th May 2020 2:42pm
Casablanca
ace
Oh now this made me smile. I loved it in there! Drank coffee in the garden part of the cafe behind it and I stayed in Jane Austen's house opposite for a week when it was still possible to rent rooms for a holiday. Loved it! A favourite area. Thanks for the memory.
May 6th, 2020
Angela
Bathed in sunshine
May 6th, 2020
