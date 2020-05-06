Previous
Next
The Holburne Museum by neiljforsyth
127 / 365

The Holburne Museum

The front entrance to the Holburne Museum, formerly the Sydney Hotel, built 1796 to 1799. It's been a museum since 1916 (but is currently closed during the lockdown).

Jane Austen and her family lived across the road from 1801 to 1805, so you are looking at a building she would have seen every day during that time.



6th May 2020 6th May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh now this made me smile. I loved it in there! Drank coffee in the garden part of the cafe behind it and I stayed in Jane Austen's house opposite for a week when it was still possible to rent rooms for a holiday. Loved it! A favourite area. Thanks for the memory.
May 6th, 2020  
Angela
Bathed in sunshine
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise