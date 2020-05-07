The Holburne Museum

The rear extension of the Holburne Museum in Bath, designed by Eric Parry. His proposal met with a good deal of local opposition, but after the height of the design was reduced, planning permission was granted, and the extension opened in 2011.



I have reservations about such a modern design in an area of almost completely Georgian buildings, but the extension has been constructed to a very high standard. The three-storey block of glass is vertically furrowed by a series of ceramic strips or ‘fins’ glazed in blue and green. The bottom third of the extension is transparent, the middle third layered and semi-transparent, and the top is a solid ceramic box. On the ground floor a cafe (closed during lockdown) provides a 180-degree view of the surrounding Sydney Gardens.



I quite like the extension and think it may stand the test of time, but I'm glad it can't be seen from the front of the building.