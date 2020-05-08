Previous
May flowers by neiljforsyth
129 / 365

May flowers

The fountain in my back garden, where the Chives and a Halimium libanotis (a present from friends) are now in flower.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Neil Forsyth

@neiljforsyth
Keen amateur photographer. I live in south (non-Georgian) Bath and like seeing friends in the area and further away. I thought it would be interesting...
